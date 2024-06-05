CVS Falkirk & District celebrate Volunteers' Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CVS Falkirk & District are very excited to be marking our favourite week of the year, Volunteers’ Week: where we get to celebrate all the wonderful efforts and opportunities created and supported by our Falkirk & District volunteers.

Volunteers play a key role in supporting the daily running of our local communities from youth groups to computer clubs to foodbanks; we have no doubt all been supported or touched by volunteering throughout our lives.

Volunteering not only provides a sense of personal achievement and growth, whilst contributing to your local community, but it also creates far reaching connections as we learn from and develop projects inspired by successes in other areas.

Volunteers getting their health and safety talk prior to undertaking path clearance.

Volunteers’ Week (June 3-9) is an annual celebration, recognising the amazing contributions volunteers make to communities across the UK. Held annually from the first Monday in June, it’s a chance to recognise, celebrate and thank the incredible volunteers for their contributions to our local communities, the voluntary sector, and society as a whole.

This year is particularly special as 2024 marks 40 Years of Volunteers’ Week, as we continue to inspire more people to make a difference through the recognition and celebration of local stories.

During Volunteers’ Week, hundreds of online and in-person activities (from digital parties to open days and celebratory picnics) take place to mark the occasion. This year Volunteers’ Week will culminate in The Big Help Out, from Friday to Sunday, June 7 to 9,, where people across the UK will get the chance to experience a range of volunteer taster sessions.

One of our favourite parts about Volunteers’ Week is helping our local organisations and groups to highlight and demonstrate their gratitude to the volunteers going above and beyond every day.

This year, we were blown away by the level of requests for our Volunteer Certificates, giving out more than 600 certificates to 45 organisations across our Falkirk & District.

We were also thrilled to have so many nominations for our Volunteer Awards: celebrating lifetime achievements, innovative organisations, young volunteers, and more. As part of this, we are looking forward to coming together with those recipients to share their stories, motivations and inspirations as we mark their commitment to supporting and developing their communities.

No one knows your volunteers better than you, so why not take this opportunity to thank them? Share your stories and celebrations with us via #VolunteersWeekScot or directly through @CVSFalkirk and @VolunteerFalkirk on social media.