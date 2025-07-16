Confirmation that Callander Park Hotel will not be used for asylum accommodation

Marea Bertolini, Manager at Hannigan Hotels Ltd, confirmed:

"The hotel development at Callendar Gate is being built to further support our ongoing partnership with Tour Partner Group UK Ltd, who will be increasing their tour groups with Hannigan Hotels to 200 per year. This is a significant investment in Falkirk’s tourism economy and reflects our long-term commitment to high quality, visitor-focused hospitality.

“Rupert Tozer, Director of Contracts and Purchasing at Tour Partner Group UK Ltd, recently described the project as ‘definitely going to be impressive’ and confirmed plans for a five-year group contract across both The Park and Callendar Gate hotels, providing up to 140 rooms per day during peak season. The primary factor in our decision into purchasing of the property at Callendar Gate was the contract with Rupert and its prime location, Rupert actually visited the site 18 months prior to our purchase of the property to confirm that the site would be suitable for additional groups in his UK wide travel programme.

“Contrary to circulating rumours & disinformation, Hannigan Hotels does not, and never has, operated any hotels that accommodate asylum seekers. This has never been part of our business model, nor something we have ever expressed interest in. While we do act as landlord to a range of respected businesses, including Vodafone, PDSA and the Bank of Scotland, we are not involved in their operations. Just as we do not sell mobile phone contracts, retail items, or ISAs, we also do not and never have engaged in asylum accommodation.

Euan Stainbank MP for Falkirk

“Our focus remains firmly on delivering exceptional experiences for tourists, business travellers, and the local community.”

Member of Parliament for Falkirk Euan Stainbank has welcomed confirmation from Hannigans Hotels that their new development at Callander Park will be operated directly by the company and will not be used to accommodate asylum seekers.

Mr Stainbank discussed community concerns with representatives of the company following concerns raised by local residents.

Mr Stainbank said: “I’m glad to have been given a guarantee from Hannigans Hotels that their hotel at Callander Park will not—and will never—be utilised as asylum accommodation. The safety of our communities and of those claiming refuge in our country is paramount, and the previous Government’s policy of using hotels to house asylum seekers will rightfully be fully ended by the Labour Government by 2029.

“This development will therefore be a welcome addition to the east end of Callander Park. Falkirk has rightly been named Scotland’s tourist town of the year, but we remain in desperate need of more high-quality hotel accommodation to meet growing visitor demand.

“This investment will help attract more people to experience Falkirk’s brilliant cultural sites, local businesses, restaurants, and pubs—supporting jobs and strengthening our economy.”