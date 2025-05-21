Cole-Hamilton congratulates local dance team on worlds success
Across the UK, thousands of athletes travel to Florida during the final weeks of April into the beginning of May to compete in a series of world championships, including ICU World Championships, USASF Dance Worlds, and ‘The Summit’ World Championships, competing in a variety of divisions from cheer stunt at various levels to hip-hop, pom, and lyrical.
Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “I am very proud of the work that Joanne Smith and her team of athletes have put in to compete at this high level across the pond.
There is a lot of dedication that is required to compete at the world championships including significant training hours and financial commitment.
To come away with a top 20 placement in the world is an immense achievement. I wish Joanne and the athletes at Capital Allstars the very best in their future dance careers.”