Classic Car Show Raises Over £17,000 for Local Charities
The event, which attracted car enthusiasts from far and wide, showcased a stunning array of classic and vintage vehicles. The funds raised have been distributed to eleven deserving organisations across Forth Valley, including: Home 2 Hospital in Larbert; Maggies Centre; Phantom's Legacy of Longriggend; and Strathcarron Hospice.
George Waddell, Chair of the Stirling and District Classic Car Club, expressed his delight at the event's success: "We are thrilled to have raised such a significant amount for these worthy causes. Our members and volunteers worked tirelessly to make this event a reality, and we are incredibly grateful for their support. It's fantastic to see the local community come together to celebrate classic cars and support charitable initiatives."
Phil Cavanagh, Club Meeting Chair, echoed George Waddell's sentiments: "The annual car show is always a highlight of our calendar, and this year was no exception. We are proud to have contributed to the betterment of our community through this event. We would like to thank everyone who attended, volunteered, and donated, as well as the local businesses who supported us."
The Stirling and District Classic Car Club is already looking forward to next year’s show, which will take place on 11th May 2025 at the Games Park in Bridge of Allan.
As is always the case with a volunteer-run club, none of this would happen without the dedication and time given freely of its members, so they’re always looking for new members who are willing to help! www.sdccc.co.uk