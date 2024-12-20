Charity delivers over 250 meals to families in need across Grangemouth

To mark this season of giving, charity the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) is delivering food boxes to families across the country. The charity has delivered 21 food boxes to families facing hardship in Grangemouth Cowie, Stirlingshire, equivalent to 252 meals.

With one in seven people in the UK going hungry because they can’t afford food costs, the charity is stepping in to help struggling families. The RRT has partnered with Cowie Primary School to identify and reach vulnerable families in Grangemouth Cowie to help lift spirits and bring joy during the holiday season.

The Holiday Food Boxes delivered by the RRT in Grangemouth have been curated with care and compassion by the charity’s volunteers and contain a wide selection of non-perishable goods, such as pasta and rice and cereal bars, alongside special treats including Christmas Pudding, Custard and Candy Canes.

The RRT is delivering the Holiday Food Boxes at 19 locations across the UK in a bid to reach as many vulnerable families as possible during the holiday season. First launched in 2019, the RRT Food Boxes provide immediate relief when it is needed most and are used by the charity to help support people in crisis. The Holiday Food Box initiative follows the charity’s success in delivering over 2 million meals to Ukrainians impacted by the war.The Rapid Relief Team is made up volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church and is dedicated to putting compassion into action. The charity offers practical support to charities, emergency services and other organisations supporting those in need across the UK and the world.

Roger Lewis, RRT Local Team Leader, said:“We know that many are feeling the effects of the rising cost of living, making it difficult for some families to put food on the table this holiday season. This is why the RRT has stepped in to put compassion into action and help those who are struggling in Grangemouth in communities within the Falkirk & Stirling area.“It has been inspiring to see our volunteers spreading holiday cheer and helping those individuals and families struggling to make ends meet. Our Holiday Food Boxes have been carefully assembled by our volunteers and we are glad that we have been able to support over 20 families in Cowie.”

Cowie Primary School, Class Teacher, said:“The RRT (Rapid Relief Team) charity has made a tremendous difference to our families at Cowie Primary by providing much-needed support through their generous hampers. These hampers, filled with essential items, are a lifeline for many families, particularly during challenging times, and are always received with heartfelt gratitude. At Cowie Primary, we take pride in our close-knit community spirit, consistently working to support our local families through various initiatives, including food bank, family support workshops, free after school clubs, clothing swap shop and events that foster connection and well-being. The thoughtful contributions from RRT not only alleviate immediate pressures but also reinforce the school’s mission of nurturing a caring and inclusive environment for all.”