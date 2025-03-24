Charity awarded £11,800 grant for vital bowling green upgrades

CISWO – the coal mining charity – is proud to have supported Kinneil Miners’ Charitable Society, with a grant of £11,800 to fund upgrades to their bowling green to protect this much-loved recreational facility.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2024 the Kinneil bowls section transitioned from being a members only club, to welcoming participants from the wider community. To support this positive change, the club now hosts regular bowls open days, offering free events aimed at families and young people and introducing the sport to a wider audience in the local community.

The original ditch surrounding the green dated back to the early 1900s and was in much need of upgrade to support increased use of the facility. Funding from CISWO has enabled the installation of new ditches, wooden surface edges and the provision of purpose made ditch mats to improve the playing facility and provide a safe and welcoming environment for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irene Martin, Treasurer at Kinneil Miners’ Charitable Society spoke on behalf of the Trustees, saying: “We feel that CISWO has a much deeper understanding of our community and initiatives like ours and they recognise the Bowling Green’s role in supporting both recreation and social cohesion.

Irene Martin (Treasurer), Jane Beglin (Vice President), Rab Clover (President), Ellen Carr (Secretary) and Myrette Bracken (Social Work Regional Manager at CISWO)

“On behalf of the Trustees, I would like to thank CISWO. We really appreciate the financial assistance which will allow the charity to continue supporting the local community and encourage people, old and young, to take part in events and in particular bowling.”

Nicola Didlock, Chief Executive of CISWO said: “At CISWO we are dedicated to supporting independent mining charities, helping them to continue to deliver essential recreational and social facilities that lie at the heart of former mining communities. We are proud to have been able to support the project at Kinneil Miners’ Charitable Society and to help ensure the long-term viability of the club as an inclusive space for all.”