Carrongrange Parent Clocking up the Miles for a new Minibus

A parent at Carrongrange High School, Kris Procek, is running the Kelpies Half Marathon in September to raise funds for a new school minibus. Kris's son is in S2 and Kris knows how important it is for the young people at Carrongrange High School to be able to access the community, as well as the wider area, safely. A new mini bus will allow all young people to travel more widely across the district, building their confidence and independence.

Kris Procek has 3 weeks left of training before he runs the Kelpies Half Marathon in aid of mini bus funds for Carrongrange High School. Kris, a parent of a second year pupil, had a target of £500 but has smashed this, so far raising £750 for the special needs secondary school's mini bus fund. Parents and staff have already raised £22,000 towards a new mini bus and this fundraising effort, along with a £500 donation from Kris's work, Petroineos, will see him donate at least £1250 to the school for this worthwhile cause at the end of September.

Kris has recently started journaling his efforts on X under the username @Bairnybridge in order to keep himself motivated and to ensure the local community understands the school's need for more transport options for its young people with complex additional support needs. Carrongrange High School serves the whole of Falkirk Council with young people attending the school from all corners of the district, from Slammannan to Bo'ness to Denny. The staff team are fully behind Kris and his fundraising efforts as they rely on mini buses to support their skills based curriculum. The local community knows the school pupils well as they visit local shops and cafes to build communication and numeracy skills and they use parks across the council to build mobility strength and promote wellbeing and teambuilding.

The Kelpies Half Marathon takes place on Sunday 22nd September and all the staff and pupils and Carrongrange High School wish Kris well in his run. They'll be cheering you on from across the district. If anyone would like to donate to Kris's fundraising page, please see his X feed where you'll find a link to his Justgiving page.