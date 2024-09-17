Call out to tell your story for Black History Month Forth Valley this October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new partnership, Black History Month Forth Valley are looking to celebrate Black History Month 2024 this October and are calling for contributions towards a programme across Clackmannanshire, Falkirk and Stirling to ensure this year’s national theme: Reclaiming Narratives is front and centre of a rekindled Black History Month programme for the area.

In Forth Valley, a fledging programme including artwork, food, conversation and talks as well as reading lists will sow the seeds for many stories to be told and the group are seeking submissions of ideas for events and participation, including artworks over the next few weeks to help kickstart the October programme.

Black History Month Forth Valley are a collaborative partnership who have come together to reboot Black History Month across Forth Valley this October and are looking for collaborators, creatives and venues to offer a small-scale programme across the area with at least one key event across Stirling, Falkirk and Clackmannanshire.

Chair of the group, Rebecca Northover explained: “We are seeking artworks, ideas, and other offers of support to build an exciting programme that we hope will bring the flavours of our focus for a Forth Valley Black History Month: Telling Your Story together.

"The aim of the partnership is to create a space for local Black Afro-Caribbean people to tell their own story in line with this year’s Black History Month - Reclaiming Narratives.”

A range of local groups and businesses are working together to support the project including Police Scotland, local businesses, libraries, churches and Artlink Central.

Submissions can be made to [email protected] with any ideas, existing plans or offers of support, or more information can be found at scenestirling.com/bhmforthvalley