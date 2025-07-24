Broadband upgrade for hundreds of Falkirk flats and apartments

Faster and more reliable broadband heading to flats and apartments thanks to Openreach and Falkirk Council.

Openreach has joined forces with Falkirk Council to make full fibre broadband available to thousands of flats and apartments across the town.

More than 440 properties in Paterson Tower, Marshall Tower, Symon Tower, Maxwell Tower and Leishman Tower have already received the broadband boost.

Engineers are set to begin work to upgrade another eight blocks – Breton Court, Glenbrae Court, Coretin Court, Glenfuir Court, Parkfoot Court, Greenbank Court and Belmont Tower – covering over 680 flats.

People can use the Openreach website to see if they can upgrade now.

In total, more than 4,000 flats around Falkirk will be upgraded, which means people will be able to access full fibre, the UK’s most reliable broadband technology.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Falkirk Council on this significant broadband upgrade,” said Gary Brown, Openreach Partnership Manager.

“Working together is a crucial step in making sure that residents across Falkirk have access to some of the best broadband available anywhere in the UK.

“The upgrades are not automatic, so once full fibre is available, tenants should contact their broadband provider, place an order to get connected, and we’ll do the rest.”

The flats and apartments will join more than 50,000 homes and businesses across Falkirk that already have access to full fibre through Openreach.

However, less than 30 per cent of those who could upgrade have done so, meaning thousands are missing out on a faster, more reliable service.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, Leader of Falkirk Council, said: “We have been working closely with Openreach to support the expansion of full-fibre infrastructure across the area which includes regular engagement on infrastructure planning, proactive identification of digital inclusion priorities along with efforts to minimise disruption during installation works.

“Reliable broadband is vital for staying connected and accessing everyday services.

“This project will deliver faster and more reliable broadband, helping to improve digital connectivity in the Falkirk area - particularly for our older tenants in our high flats.

“For many older residents, better broadband can support vital telecare services, improve access to online appointments and information and make it easier to stay in touch with family and friends.”

Full Fibre technology offers a faster, more reliable connection that keeps up with the demands of today’s digital world.

Whether streaming your favourite show, gaming online, making a video call, managing your finances, or running a business, full fibre keeps everything running smoothly.

Packages from the widest range of broadband providers are also increasingly competitively priced, meaning people may pay similar, or even less, per month than their current bill for a much-improved service.

Openreach’s full fibre network now reaches more than 19 million properties, and the company plans to extend this to 25 million homes and businesses by the end of 2026, with a belief it can reach as many as 30 million by the end of the decade – with the right investment conditions.