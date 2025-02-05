Brilliant Brownies raise £200 for Queensferry Care

Kirkliston District Brownies have once again shown their incredible community spirit by raising £200 for local charity Queensferry Churches' Care in the Community (Queensferry Care).

The enthusiastic young fundraisers presented a cheque to Queensferry Care Manager Gillian Smith following their successful efforts at a recent table-top sale.

The Brownies have been dedicated to supporting Queensferry Care, having also played a key role in the bag pack at Tesco in October, which raised an impressive £800! Their dedication culminated in a fun-filled takeover of The Haven on January 31, where they proudly showcased their fundraising efforts under the watchful and supportive eye of unit leader Heather Still.

Gillian Smith expressed her gratitude, saying: "We are so grateful for their support and hard work. Their enthusiasm and commitment make such a difference to our charity and the people we support."

Community Fundraising Officer Lindsey Devin added: "What a difference they have made! It’s heartwarming to see young people so engaged in their community and eager to help others."

About Queensferry Care

Queensferry Care is a Scottish charity dedicated to supporting older people, their carers, and those living with life-limiting illnesses across South Queensferry, Kirkliston, Ratho, Ratho Station, Newbridge, and Dalmeny. For over 30 years, the charity has been working to connect people with their community, offering a range of essential services, including:

Day Opportunities: Social and activity-based programmes designed to keep people active and engaged.

Lunch Clubs: A chance to meet others, enjoy a tasty meal, and share great company.

Supper Club: An evening meal and support for couples, one of whom is living with dementia.

Befriending: Friendship and companionship at home or through regular phone calls.

Garden Service: A helping hand with garden tidying.

Driving Service: Assisting with transport to local appointments.

Self-Directed Support: Tailored care services for those who need extra support.

Self-Funded Day Opportunities: Flexible, self-funded care and support options.

For more information about Queensferry Care and how you can support its work, visit the website or call 0131 331 5570. To get involved in fundraising efforts, contact Lindsey Devin at [email protected].