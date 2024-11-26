Bannatyne Spa Falkirk in double award win
The grand final, held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Glasgow, saw the spa’s dedicated team celebrating their outstanding contribution to the Scottish beauty sector.
The spa, is located within Bannatyne Health Club and Spa Falkirk, and offers a comprehensive range of relaxation and wellness facilities. It provides a serene escape with luxurious Elemis treatments, including massages, facials, and beauty therapies, all delivered by professional therapists. Additional amenities include a heated swimming pool, saunas, steam rooms, and a spa pool, ensuring a holistic approach to health and relaxation.
Gemma McGregor, Manager at Bannatyne Spa Falkirk, said: “We are over the moon to have been recognised with this award for the second year running. It reflects the dedication and expertise of our spa therapists, whose hard work and passion have been the heart of our success – as well as the exceptional support we receive from our leadership team, whose vision and commitment to excellence inspire us every day.
“Our talented therapists - Leea Maguire, Jade Manson, Jade Purvis, Ella Macmillan, Caty Meney, Leah Gibson, Sarah Gibson, Rachel Smith, Kate Molloy, and Huba Ahmed – have all played a crucial role in securing this accolade.
“Of course, it is ultimately all down to the incredible support of Bannatyne health club members and spa clients, whose loyalty and encouragement motivate us to continually raise our standards.”
Duncan Bannatyne, Chief Executive and Chair of The Bannatyne Group: “I couldn’t be prouder of the incredible team at Bannatyne Spa in Falkirk for winning this award once again. Their dedication, passion, and hard work shine through in everything they do, and it’s wonderful to see them recognised.
“This award is not just a testament to the treatments they deliver, but also to the warm, welcoming environment they create for our clients. Congratulations to everyone involved – here’s to many more successes for Gemma and her team in the future!”
Gemma was joined at the awards by her identical twin sister, Emma McGregor, who also works for the Bannatyne Group as Sales and Marketing Manager at its Edinburgh Queen Street club.