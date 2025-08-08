Asda’s teams join local volunteers for community clean up

Colleagues at Asda Blantyre and Asda Hamilton have joined forces with local community group for a litter pick in South Lanarkshire.

As part of a month-long series of clean-ups that took place across the UK this July, the team of Asda colleagues worked with Hamilton and Blantyre Litter Pickers to spruce up the area surrounding David Livingstone Birthplace.

The South Lanarkshire volunteer team collected nine bags of rubbish on the grounds near the River Clyde – as well as a set of drawers. The clean-up was part of a drive that saw Asda stores across the UK team up with grassroots groups and local volunteers to spruce up their communities, helping people to come together and take pride in where they live.

Alison Howley of Hamilton and Blantyre Litter Pickers said:

Gillian Summers, Asda Hamilton, Alison Howley, Hamilton and Blantyre Litter Pickers, Mary Sutherland, Asda Blantyre

"I was delighted I could come and help with the Asda Litter Pick. It was a great opportunity, and I think it’s really important to give back to our community and make a difference.

“As a mum of a young child, I like her seeing that her mum cares about where we live and educating her on the importance of putting litter in the bin to help our environment.”

Mary Sutherland, Community Champion, Asda Blantyre said:

"Gillian, the Community Champion at Asda Hamilton, and I teamed up with the Hamilton and Blantyre Litter Pickers for a clean-up at the David Livingstone Birthplace Museum, just a few days ahead of the big Community Fun Day organised by the Police, Fire Service and the Museum team.

“The museum grounds were really well maintained, so we focused on the surrounding areas. By working together, we knew we could make a bigger impact across such a large space, helping to make it safer and more enjoyable for everyone attending the event.

“In total, we collected nine bags of rubbish – including, unexpectedly, a set of drawers! Gillian and I are so grateful to Alison and the volunteers at Hamilton and Blantyre Litter Pickers for all their help.”