Asda kicks off new initiative to tackle loneliness in Scotland during summer of sport

As new research reveals more than 1.9 million over 65’s will be watching the biggest football tournament alone this summer, Asda has announced the launch of ‘Nanzones’: the first-ever football fanzones designed for elderly people to gather, socialise and enjoy the sport together.

With traditional fanzones often overwhelmingly populated by more boisterous crowds, the new dedicated Nanzone spaces have been specially created to cater to the older generation to ensure they don’t end up following the football alone at home.

The launch comes as a result of the retailer’s Togetherness Tracker, which looks at how customers, community groups and colleagues want to support their local communities. According to the poll, 60% of people surveyed think more needs to be done to combat loneliness and social isolation, with the elderly highlighted as the group most in need of support.

To help tackle the issue, Asda is encouraging Community Champions across its Scotland stores to create their own Nanzone events throughout the summer, to engage with local community groups.

Diehard Scotland fans: May Little, Liz McBlain and her Mum Betty McBlain joining in the celebrations