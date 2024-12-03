Asda Colleague Amy brings Christmas cheer to shoppers at Asda Grangemouth

Asda Grangemouth checkout colleague Amy Anderson loves talking to older customers who want to chat when they are at her till. Amy is fully supporting Asda’s "Don’t be Gnome Alone this Christmas" campaign to combat loneliness and isolation.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asda is encouraging over 60s to visit their local store and enjoy a ‘Winter Warmer’– the hugely popular deal that offers over 60s a hearty soup and a roll, with the new addition of a hot drink – with others of their age.

Asda is aiming to transform its in-store café’s into ‘Chatty Cafes’ – where older people can come together, eat and drink, and make new friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy (38), said: "There's one woman in particular who comes in every Tuesday, and I know I'm the only person she talks to all day, so I try to spend as much time as possible with her.

Amy Anderson, Asda Grangemouth

"She's lost her husband and her son, so she talks about her and her grandson. I think of my granny and in her later years she didn't have anyone, only her grandchildren.

"It's just general chit-chat with the customers really, but it's so important. Some people just like a good blether and I'm a good listener. I let them have the floor ... I even know about their bunions! It's nice to take time and show an interest in what people have to say."

Amy, who's worked at the store for two years, is forever getting great comments on Tell Asda from customers who love being served by her and appreciate her taking the time to have a conversation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asda Grangemouth Customer Trading Manager, Angela Clunie, said: "Amy is really bubbly and chatty. Our customers often praise how helpful and friendly she is, and she’s always willing to have a natter. They consistently go back to her till to see her! She has a great rapport with the customers.

"We have an older population in Grangemouth and have some customers who call in three or four times a day, just to chat to colleagues like Amy... and Amy is always happy to chat."