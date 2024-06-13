Art Exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk & District Art Club 2024 exhibition

After an increasingly positive season, our art club looks forward to welcoming visitors to our 2024 exhibition.

The club has been in existence since 1965 and has welcomed members to meet weekly in different venues around the Falkirk area over the decades. Today our home is at Larbert Old Church Hall where we meet on Monday evenings from September through to May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Covid years took their toll on the club as it had done with many others. But our membership has gradually increased again and we strive for continued growth and success.

Portrait sketch evening.

The club is for anyone! beginners to accomplished. A friendly place to enjoy working on art, sharing tips and socialising with like minded folks. Some evenings we welcome artists who demonstrate their skills or lead us in workshops where we can try different genres, techniques and mediums.

Our exhibition runs from July 11 to 14 at the Larbert Old Church hall. Denny Road. Larbert. FK5 3AB. Thursday - Saturday 12pm - 4pm. Sunday 1pm - 4pm.

You will have a chance to win an original artwork by one of our members in the raffle. And refreshments will be served as you get an opportunity to view and maybe purchase original artwork created by our members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can get to understand what we do and maybe think about becoming a member. Maybe art is something you have been interested in trying or you just enjoy appreciating what others can create. You will be most welcome.

Membership for the season is always trying to be affordable to everyone. Our new season begins on September 16th 2024.

Please follow us on our Facebook page