Amazon team in Edinburgh pack and donate thousands of back-to-school kits to local children

The kits of essentials are being distributed by The Big House Multibank, backed by Gordon Brown and Amazon

Employees from Amazon in Edinburgh have come together to pack and donate 2,500 backpacks filled with essential back-to-school items worth more than £30,000 to help ensure local children are equipped for the new school year.

The backpacks which contain essential items for pupils returning to school this month, including stationary suppliers, water bottles, and scientific calculators for secondary pupils, were donated to The Big House Multibank which distributes essential items to families in need across Fife, Edinburgh, Dundee and Perth.

According to a recent study from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, teachers are ‘staggering’ under the extra demands caused by poverty in Great Britain, diverting them away from their core teaching role. The report found that 7 in 10 (73%) staff in primary schools across Britain say supporting pupils who cannot afford the essentials is a challenge in their school. It results in teachers and GPs informally acting as emergency providers and social workers alongside their day jobs, as they devote time and resources to support struggling parents and children.

The Big House Multibank distributes to families in need across Fife, Edinburgh, Dundee and Perth

Kirsty Thomson, Chief Executive of The Big House Multibank, said: “The start of a new school year should be an exciting time for families but with the cost of living crippling so many in our communities, it’s become yet another financial worry for them. Through the donation of these back-to-school essentials from Amazon, The Big House Multibank hopes to provide children with the quality items they need to start the new school year ready to learn and with a smile on their faces.”

Adele Morgan, an employee from Amazon in Dunfermline who took part in the kit packing, said:

“I had a great time packing the kits alongside my team. It’s a very rewarding feeling when we deliver the kits and see the difference it will make to children and families across Fife and beyond. Thank you, Amazon, for this opportunity!”

The Big House Multibank in Kirkaldy was founded in 2022 by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon and The Cottage Family Centre, together with local businesses and suppliers. It provides surplus essentials, such as hygiene products, household essentials, school uniforms, and bedding donated by businesses, like Amazon, directly to those in need. Since launch, it has helped to distribute 2.2 million donated products to households in need across East Scotland.