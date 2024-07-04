Amazon Dunfermline team volunteer with CHAS

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Dunfermline recently volunteered at a children’s hospice in Balloch that provides services for children and families across Scotland.

Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) offers a full family support service for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions. This includes palliative care, family respite and support through hospices, homecare services and hospital presence.

The Dunfermline Amazon team cemented its long-term support of CHAS by volunteering at the charity’s hospice, Robin House in Balloch. The hospice offers specialist end-of-life and respite care for families and bereavement support. The Amazon team spent the day cleaning up the garden area at the hospice.

The volunteering event is part of a long-standing support programme that Amazon provides for CHAS. Since 2018, Amazon has donated more than £130,000 to CHAS, while Amazon employees have also volunteered at multiple CHAS events.

Jamie Strain, General Manager at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Dunfermline said:

“Our friends at CHAS offer outstanding levels of care and a broad spectrum of services to terminally ill children and their families. We are so pleased to help them in any way we can, including our most recent time volunteering at Robin House to provide extra pairs of hands for the staff as they support families in impossibly difficult times.”

Natasha Blyth, an employee at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Dunfermline added:

“Thank you to CHAS for allowing us to come and volunteer at the wonderful Robin House. We were able to see first-hand the invaluable work the staff do to support terminally ill children and their families and build on our great relationship with the staff there.”

Lara MacDonald, Senior Corporate Partnerships Executive at CHAS said: “We were delighted to welcome volunteers from Amazon EDI4 to Robin House where they supported our gardener Maggie for the day. Our gardens play a huge part in creating an incredible care experience for children and families during their time spent at the hospice and we are so grateful to the team for giving up their time to lend a hand.”

“Every year, around 150 children die in Scotland due to a life-shortening condition. Whenever a child is ill, it has a huge impact on the whole family. We offer specialist support to families to be there for them through their darkest days and provide a safe space for reflection, rest, shared memories and help create moments of joy.

“We are grateful for our long-term partnership with the Dunfermline Amazon team. They have already raised over £130,000 for us and their continuous support helps us to run our services. Thank you to Natasha and the team for spending their time with us and making a difference to our families.”

Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.