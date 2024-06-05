Allotments on the way for Larbert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After several years of searching, Larbert Villages Allotment Association have a local park in their sights.

Larbert Villages Allotment Association has been a gardening project without a garden for a few years. However, according to Chairperson David Robertson there is light at the end of the polytunnel!

“In May we were contacted by Janet Gillan, the Centre Manager at Carronvale House with the offer of a large polytunnel for allotment association use," he said. "The Centre will not be staffing the polytunnel this year and rather than standing idle, the Boy’s Brigade Centre looked for volunteer gardeners in the local community.”

With four keen allotment association members, work has started in planting all sorts of salad crops, butternut squash and courgette in the raised beds at Carronvale. The volunteers in the picture all live quite close: Joseph, Ellis, Magdelana and Grant.

Allotment members make a start on salad crops!

Although this little project is welcomed, it does not fulfil the association's main mission: to provide a large plot for allotments. That could soon change. David and the allotment association committee have just submitted a planning application to Falkirk Council for the use of about one-third of North Broomage Park in Larbert.

David has a vision for the project: “We have been interviewing people who use the park and hope not only to provide growing opportunities, but also to improve the park for the children, young footballers and dog walkers who regularly use it. There will be allotments to hire, but also space for local people and local disabled people, to grow food as part of a community-wide initiative.

“Outside the garden, we hope to mobilise the community to put in some more benches and litter bins and have a new path for walkers around the outside. The young footballers would like to see goal posts reinstated on the site and young mums want a ramp to enable access from the Bellsdyke Road.”

