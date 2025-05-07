Airth Care Home brings generations together for heartwarming VE Day Street Party

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents, families, and the wider Airth community came together on Monday 5 May, for a spectacular VE Day Street Party hosted by Airthrey Care Home.

The event paid tribute to the end of World War II in Europe with an afternoon of shared memories, traditional games, and heartfelt celebration.

The Meallmore run care home proudly supported and helped organise the event in collaboration with Airth Primary School, the Airth PTA, and the Airth Parish Community Council. Local residents generously donated tables and chairs, helping to transform the area into a festive gathering space reminiscent of the 1940s.

Both children and adults enjoyed classic wartime-era games such as hopscotch and skipping, as well as axe throwing, while live music and karaoke kept the atmosphere lively throughout the day. Attendees were invited to bring their own picnic-style food and drink, while the Airthrey team offered a barbecue in exchange for a small monetary donation which is being given to Royal British Legion. Over £200 was raised on the day.

One of the most moving parts of the day was a memorial tent featuring WWII memorabilia, including photographs, personal stories from prisoners of war, and treasured artefacts that sparked conversations and memories among guests of all ages.

Michelle Ruiz-Beltran, care home manager at Airthrey Care Home said: “It was truly a brilliant day. Seeing our residents, their families, and the community come together in remembrance and celebration was incredibly special. Events like these bring history to life and create bonds that cross generations. With the sun shining and spirits high, the event not only honoured the legacy of VE Day but also highlighted the strength of community spirit in Airth.

“We had a fantastic turnout and lots of fun – huge thanks to everyone who came along and all those who helped make the event so special.”

Airthrey Care Home is run by one of Scotland’s most trusted providers of elderly and specialist care, Meallmore Ltd, and provides excellent standards of care for its residents, including those living with dementia.

Meallmore currently operates 27 homes across Scotland: 21 for elderly residents, five for adults with mental health needs and one for adults with learning or physical disability.