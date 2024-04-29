Air Cadets Take Off on Track and Field

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Sunday 28th April, Air Cadets from 867 (Denny) Squadron Air Cadets took part in the annual athletics competition at Grangemouth Sports Stadium. Cadets Graham, Harris, Hill, Henderson, Houston, Marshall, Temporal and Sergeant Gardiner went up against cadets from squadrons across the Southeast of Scotland.

On the track Cadet Lucy Harris brought home a silver in the 200m and a bronze in the 100m whilst on the field Cadet Gemma Hill won a silver in the javelin. Both cadets will have an opportunity to return to Grangemouth in June to represent Southeast Scotland Wing in the Regional competition against cadets from across Scotland and Northern Ireland.

