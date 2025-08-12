Aidan MacDonald takes the leap for Beatson Cancer Charity

On Sunday, August 17, Aidan MacDonald, Advanced Clinical Nurse Specialist for teenagers and young adults at The Beatson, will be taking to the skies for a thrilling skydive in aid of Beatson Cancer Charity. The dedicated healthcare professional with a deep connection to the charity, have already raised over £6,000, which will provide support to people facing cancer.

Aidan leads the Teenage and Young Adult (TYA) service at The Beatson, which supports patients aged 16–26 from across the West of Scotland and beyond. The TYA Unit is a specialist space designed with young people in mind, offering age-appropriate care and a welcoming environment where patients can relax, connect, and receive tailored support during treatment. Aidan and his team provide emotional, social, and practical help to ensure no young person feels alone during cancer treatment.

It was during a visit to Beatson Cancer Charity to thank them for their continued support of the TYA service that Aidan unexpectedly found himself signing up for the skydive challenge.

“I joked that I’d rather run a bath after a skydive than run a marathon, and before I knew it, I was signed up,” Aidan said.

His incredible fundraising total will directly benefit the young people Aidan and his team support, providing grants, emergency funding, and access to peer support events that offer moments of joy and respite during an unimaginably difficult time.

“We rely on the money from Beatson Cancer Charity to make sure young people have access to social events, travel support, food vouchers, and even essentials when they start treatment,” Aidan explained. “Without these funds, we wouldn’t be able to offer the same level of care and support.”

Aidan have been overwhelmed by the generosity of family, friends, and even former patients, many of whom have donated after experiencing first-hand the difference Beatson Cancer Charity made during their own cancer treatment.

Gillian Hailstones, CEO of Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Aidan for taking on this challenge to support young people facing cancer. Their dedication to ensuring these young people receive the support they need is truly inspiring, and it’s fantastic to see him going to such great heights - literally! We can’t thank him enough for their efforts, and we wish him all the best for the big jump.”

The skydive, taking place in Glenrothes, promises to be a moment of adrenaline-fuelled excitement, but more importantly, it’s an opportunity to give back to a cause close to their hearts.

To support Aidan fundraising efforts, visit Aidan MacDonald is fundraising for Beatson Cancer Charity