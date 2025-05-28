Age Scotland urges over 50s to exercise more to age better

Age Scotland’s Act Now, Age Better campaign urges older people think about how to age better and increase their chances of a healthy later life.

New research released by Age Scotland’s has found that more than half of people in Scotland aged between 50 and 65 don’t do enough or any physical activity to stay healthy as they age.

When asked how physically active they are, 53% of respondents to a poll said they didn’t do enough or any physical exercise.

The research also found that three quarters (75%) of people in Scotland in that age group worried about staying healthy in later life and 64% were concerned about losing their independence as they age.

Doing more exercise can help older people improve their chances of a healthy later life

The figures have been published as part of a new Act Now, Age Better campaign from Age Scotland and their partners Age UK, which hopes to start a national conversation about how becoming more physically active in our 50s and 60s can improve the chances of a happier, healthier and more independent later life.

While many over 50s are taking positive steps to age better, misconceptions and barriers to participation in physical activities are holding others back, threatening long-term health outcomes.

Another finding showed that over half (54%) of adults aged 50-65 substantially underestimated the recommended weekly guidelines for physical activity which include at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise, aiming to combine this with muscle-strengthening activities twice a week.

The charity believes that this lack of awareness could lead to missed opportunities for preventative health benefits, such as reducing the risk of chronic diseases, improving mobility, and fostering good mental health.

With an ageing population, people are living longer but not necessarily living longer in good health. With the right choices in midlife, we can help ourselves to maintain a healthier later life. Simple steps in our 50s and 60s can lead to major benefits down the road.

Katherine Crawford, chief executive of Age Scotland, said: “We know that staying physically active as we start to age is one of the best things we can do to maintain our physical health and mental wellbeing in later life. Yet as the research shows, it can be extremely challenging to do enough or any exercise, despite knowing the benefits.

“Health issues, feeling unfit, fear of injury, lack of time, cost concerns, embarrassment and intimidation have all been cited as barriers to people undertaking exercise. Some even, wrongly, believe that they are too old to start exercising when in truth it is never too late.

“The Act Now, Age Better campaign shows that even a small amount of movement can make a big difference. Making regular physical activity a key part of our routine is one of the best ways to stay well and therefore sustain our health, wellbeing and independence in later life.”

Lifestyle medicine doctor, personal trainer and health coach Dr Hussian Al-Zubaidi has worked with the campaign to create a new leaflet outlining some simple, effective ways to add more activity to our lives.

Dr Al-Zubaidi said: “Physical activity is the cornerstone of healthy ageing – it strengthens our bodies, sharpens our minds, and deepens our community connections. There is no other intervention with better evidence to support longevity. By embracing movement every day, we build the resilience needed to enjoy a fuller, more vibrant later life. As a lifestyle GP and personal trainer, I have seen first-hand the impact physical activity can have when improving your health and, as a result, I’m proud to support the Act Now, Age Better campaign to encourage everyone to tap into this power of movement. We can all take meaningful steps towards leading a longer, healthier, and more fulfilling life.”

Find out more at age.scot/actnowagebetter