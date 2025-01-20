Adult volunteers needed in Denny
867 (Denny) Squadron Air Cadets is looking to recruit adult staff to help with our busy programme for 2025.
If you would like to learn new skills, make new friends and have a positive impact on the community then we have just the opportunity for you.
No experience is necessary, and through the RAFAC organisation you will have access to many training courses from First Aid to Adventure Training.
Whether your looking to develop your team skills, improve yourself, try new activities and challenges, or simply want to give back to your local community, all are welcome.
Commitment varies dependent on role, but any help is welcome and is flexible around your own availability.
For more information please contact [email protected]