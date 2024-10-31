The first Labour budget in 14 years sets the scene for tackling the pressing issues we face in society.

It represents the largest settlement for the Scottish Government in the history of devolution.

A total of £47.7 billion for Scotland in 2025-26, including an additional £3.4 billion through the Barnett Formula. But let me be clear, the SNP will now need to spend the money wisely.

After years of financial mismanagement and chaos at Holyrood, they can no longer simply blame Westminster as they have now been given the chance to improve the services that matter to people.

Alloa and Grangemouth MP Brian Leishman

It is time for them to start delivering the funding local authorities desperately need.

I will be holding them to account so that the money is spent sensibly to transform Scotland.

This budget marks an end to Tory austerity. However, I believe we should go further to tackle the inequalities we face. Wealth inequality has soared in recent years.

The rich are getting richer off the back of a global pandemic, while being under-taxed. Billionaire wealth has increased by almost £150 billion between 2020 and 2022 – that is morally wrong.

The wealth is not being shared with those who helped create it, the everyday worker who toils day and night just to make ends meet.

And while decisions taken by the Labour Government, such as the minimum wage for over 21s increasing to £12.21 an hour from April, will be welcomed by many families I am sure, more needs to be done to raise funds for vital public services.

That is why I called for an annual wealth tax in the run up to this autumn’s budget.

This would be a tax on multi millionaires and I will continue to campaign for this as trickle-down economics is nothing more than a myth.

A wealth tax of two per cent on assets over £10 million could raise as much as £24 billion a year. This budget is just the start as we need to rectify the current unfairness in the tax system, in which working people are subject to proportionately higher rates of tax.

When it comes to the refinery, I will continue to campaign to keep Grangemouth working.

With new and increased borrowing powers, and a clean energy strategy materialising, I believe it is not too late to do the right thing and at the very least, the government should take a transitional stake in the future of the refinery.

In October, I’ve met with unions, workers and local businesses to hear their concerns while speaking up on the issue in Parliament as representatives debated the GB Energy Bill.

There is much to like there – a publicly owned clean energy company, skilled jobs and re-industrialisation – but Grangemouth needs to be a part of that.

I have said this and will continue to repeat it: there is no Just Transition if there is a gap between refining and a new industrial cluster being ready on site.