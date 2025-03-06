A ‘gouda’ time had by all as care home residents create their own cheese for special soiree

The team at Parklands Care Home, managed by one of Scotland’s most trusted providers of elderly and specialist care, Meallmore Ltd, invited families and the local community along to the home for a Cheese and Wine event.

Along with a selection of carefully chosen popular local cheeses, including Isle of Arran Kilbride Cheddar, Highland Fine Cheeses Blue Murder, and Dunlop Dairies Bonnet Goats Cheese, the residents presented their own soft cheese creations, with flavours including ginger, chilli, marmite and pickled onion.

The cheese was accompanied by homemade pickles, chilli jam, ginger jam, jalapenos and sourdough bread – all of which were made in-house by the Parklands Care Home kitchen team. The food was paired with a selection of wine from Ken Forester Wines and a non-alcoholic lemon and pomegranate fizz that the team made specially to complement the cheese.

The residents were well supported in their cheese-making exercise by Meallmore Group Hospitality Manager, Jody Marshall who is a former winner of Scottish Cheeseboard of the Year, two-time winner of Best Cheeseboard in the UK and Cheese Personality of the Year 2012.

Jody said: “This was an absolutely amazing event. It couldn’t have gone better if we’d tried. The residents loved the process of tasting and making the cheeses in the days leading up to the event. Everyone learnt something new, while having fun and discussing the many flavours that were provided. It was creative, productive and sparked some brilliant debate about which flavour was the favourite. It was a unique experience and a perfect example of Meallmore’s commitment to developing meaningful activities to encourage resident engagement.”

The event and resident involvement was the brainchild of Parklands home manager, Diane Stone. Diane said: “This was such fun. It was fantastic to get Jody involved with his knowledge and experience of fine cheese – it was an education for all of us! Our residents did a wonderful job adding a personal touch to their creations and our kitchen team pulled out all the stops to cater for the event.

“The activity brought residents together, sparking conversation and social connection and we were proud to be able to welcome families and the local community in to join the party. While we couldn’t pick a winning cheese, the firm favourite was a delicious ginger flavoured soft cheese – I’m sure we’ll be making more of it again soon. Massive thanks to the residents, kitchen staff, cheese and wine suppliers and everyone who came along on the night who helped to make it such a huge success.”

Located on Alloa Park Drive, Parklands Care Home is run by leading care home provider, Meallmore Ltd and provides excellent standards of care for its residents, including those living with dementia.

Meallmore currently operates 27 homes across Scotland: 21 for elderly residents, five for adults with mental health needs and one for adults with learning or physical disability.

