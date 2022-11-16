Pauline Spiers and the team at Catwalk in Falkirk were named Best Mums Outfitter 2022 at the ceremony in Glasgow’s Doubletree by Hilton on Sunday evening.

There was also success for Eileen Nugent, who owns and runs the recently-opened Grow hair salon in Bo’ness, and who won the award for Best Hair Stylist.

Both winners said they were delighted – and surprised – to win as they were up against the best in the country in their categories.

Pauline Spiers of Catwalk with the Best Mums Outfitter award

However, they agreed what made their success all the more special is that the nominations and votes came from their customers.

Pauline said: “It’s been a really tough couple of years for the wedding industry and to say we were bowled over to win is an understatement. But we’ve also been overwhelmed by all the lovely comments from people since they’ve heard of our success.

"Throughout the pandemic it’s been difficult for all those planning their weddings and now that they’re taking place again it’s lovely to be able to welcome clients back. During lockdown I started doing videos to show our stock so people could buy online. Now they are coming in to buy special occasion outfits, I think they feel that they know us, which is lovely.

"But all the staff work really hard to ensure our customers are happy and I think this award is testament to all their efforts.”

Eileen Nugent celebrates winning wedding hair stylist accolade at the Your Scottish Wedding Awards 2022

Eileen has spent much of her career working in Edinburgh, but with her wedding hair and make-up business taking her all over the country she decided to look around for the perfect premises. She was delighted to secure the former Post Office in East Pier Street, Bo’ness last year and had it transformed into the salon of her dreams.

She said: “It’s been such a stressful time for brides but it’s great to see weddings taking place again and I’m very grateful to everyone who voted for me. The salon give space for the wedding party to come in for pre-wedding trials then on the big day I go wherever the wedding is taking place.”

Eileen Nugent's Grow hair salon in Bo'ness

