The Catwalk team with their Your Scottish Wedding Award. From left, Katrine Sherman, Rona Taylor, Leigh Muir, Janine Myles, Pauline Spiers, Craig Spiers, Louise Brown, Jean Weir, Karen McPheat and Ailie Brown. (pic: submitted)

The team at a Falkirk town centre business have scooped a prestigious wedding award for the third year.

Popular local businesses Catwalk and Frox of Falkirk were both shortlisted in the mums’ outfits category of this year’s Your Scottish Wedding Awards – and it was Pauline Spiers and the Catwalk team who brought the trophy back home to Falkirk once again.

And this latest success made it three in a row for the Princes Street outlet, having previously won the award in 2022 and 2023.

The Your Scottish Wedding Awards recognise industry suppliers who work tirelessly to put their couples at the heart of everything they do – and the suppliers are nominated by their customers.

Both Catwalk and Frox of Falkirk attract customers from all over Scotland and further afield as mothers of the bride and groom search for outfits for their special day.

Pauline, owner of Catwalk, said she and the team were “elated” with the win on Sunday night at the awards ceremony in Glasgow.

She said: "To be recognised as Scotland’s Best Mum’s retailer for the third year in a row is a terrific testimony to the consistent high level of exception customer service that Catwalk is renowned for.

"I am blessed with the most amazing team who truly love what they do. They are a joy to work with and their genuine kindness and passion for helping our mum’s find the perfect outfit make working and shopping at Catwalk such a great experience.

"I’d also like to say congratulations to all our fellow wedding industry nominees, especially our neighbours Frox of Falkirk. It is a huge bonus that two of the finalists for best mums retailers are based in Falkirk and we are very proud to bring so many visitors to our town.

"Lastly, a huge thank you to all the mums who voted for us and for taking the time to send in such amazing testimonials. We really appreciate you choosing Catwalk for your most special day.”