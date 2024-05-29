Would be MPs invited along to Grangemouth refinery 100th 'birthday bash'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prospective MP candidates have been invited to speak their minds at a public meeting marking the 100th anniversary of Grangemouth refinery.

The Keep Grangemouth Working group and union Unite are holding the event in the Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth at 7.30pm on Tuesday, June 11.