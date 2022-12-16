Workers stage walk out at Grangemouth's Kinneil Forties Pipeline System
Around 70 workers – including scaffolders and laggers – walked off site at the Kinneil Forties Pipeline System (KPS) terminal this week over an issued regarding “inadequate” welfare facilities.
After the walk out on Tuesday, workers got in touch with The Falkirk Herald and stated: “After months of welfare facilities not being adequate we have been threatened with our jobs now as we make a stand.
"Ineos cannot supply suitable welfare facilities and we are bearing the brunt – they put about 40 of us in the Leapark Hotel and the drying room/changing room is a six foot by 8 foot cloakroom – it’s scandalous.
"Now, just under two weeks before Christmas we are being told if we don’t go onsite we won’t have a job.”
A Unite spokesperson said: “There was an issue regarding welfare facilities which actually started last week. Arrangements have been made to accommodate the issues workers raised. As far as the union is concerned at this stage the issue has now been sorted and the workers are back at work and on site."
Ineos was contacted for comment on the matter but has yet to respond.
Once owned and operated by BP, the Kinneil FPS is an integrated oil and gas liquid transportation and processing system operating from the Central North Sea to the central belt in Scotland.
In 2018 Ineos announced a £500 million strategic investment in the FPS to reconfigure the system, extend its life and continue to support North sea oil and gas production.