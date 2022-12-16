Workers stage walk out at Grangemouth's Kinneil Forties Pipeline System

After the walk out on Tuesday, workers got in touch with The Falkirk Herald and stated: “After months of welfare facilities not being adequate we have been threatened with our jobs now as we make a stand.

"Ineos cannot supply suitable welfare facilities and we are bearing the brunt – they put about 40 of us in the Leapark Hotel and the drying room/changing room is a six foot by 8 foot cloakroom – it’s scandalous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now, just under two weeks before Christmas we are being told if we don’t go onsite we won’t have a job.”

Workers stated they walked off the site at the Kinneil terminal this week

Workers say both the GMB and Unite unions are aware of the issue.

A Unite spokesperson said: “There was an issue regarding welfare facilities which actually started last week. Arrangements have been made to accommodate the issues workers raised. As far as the union is concerned at this stage the issue has now been sorted and the workers are back at work and on site."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ineos was contacted for comment on the matter but has yet to respond.

Once owned and operated by BP, the Kinneil FPS is an integrated oil and gas liquid transportation and processing system operating from the Central North Sea to the central belt in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad