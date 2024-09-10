Worked out well: Former Falkirk High Street store to be fitted out as new gym
Hannigan Hotels Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on May 16 to alter and change the use of the property at 150 High Street, Falkirk to create a gym and seven flats.
Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission for the proposal on Tuesday, September 10.
Hannigan Hotels had been looking to change the use of the former Poundstretchers store earlier in the year, but withdrew its application – which it lodged on December 21 last year – on March 25.
The new proposal will see a gym facility created on the ground floor and first floor, while seven apartments will be constructed in the upper second floor level.
According to the online planning documents the gym facility will be accessed from the High Street and will occupy around 50 per cent of the ground floor area of the original shop unit extending to Manor Street.
The remaining ground floor area, accessed off Manor Street, would not be proposed for a change of use and could remain as a retail unit.
The separate existing retail unit on the ground floor – at 154 High Street – would remain with minimal alterations proposed along with the existing stair case access.
All of the existing frontages on ground level will be replaced.
As for the first floor, the gym would occupy the majority of the upper level of the rear extension area.
