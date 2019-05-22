Work starts on new retirement living development in Falkirk

A sod cutting ceremony was held to mark the start of a 36-home development for the retired.

The event took place in Williamson Street in Falkirk last week as Link Group and JR Construction representatives invited Councillor Gordon Hughes to do the honour.

Link has so far delivered two projects which fit its retirement living model, with a further four currently on-site, including Williamson Street.

Cllr Hughes said: “Supporting this innovative project will offer new affordable retirement properties in the heart of Falkirk town centre, helping the local economy as well as those with a high need for social housing.”

Jon Turner, Link chief executive, said: “We recognise the importance of providing high-quality affordable homes for older people and this project underlines our commitment to delivering homes suitable for an aging population. Williamson Street is particularly significant as it is the first development of its kind for Link in the Falkirk area.”

The project is funded by a £3.6 million Scottish Government grant, £2.5m private financing from Link and £188,000 from the council.