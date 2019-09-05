Will your business be a winner in the Falkirk Herald Business Excellence Awards 2019?

The focus will be on the efforts and achievements of local businesses – big and small – with the return of The Falkirk Herald Business Excellence Awards.

Once again we will spend the evening celebrating business success across the Falkirk area, highlighting the achievements of companies both locally, nationally and internationally.

The winners for 2019 will be announced at the awards ceremony, which takes place at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel and Spa on Thursday, November 7.

And nominations for the 12 categories are now open.

One of our new categories is New Business of the Year.

It is open to all businesses that have been operational for less than three years and that have been successful in identifying a market gap to launch a new business.

Nominees in this category should showcase how innovation, product development, market knowledge and effective leadership have played a part in their growth to date and also plans for future expansion.

Independent Business of the Year is always an exciting category for our judges.

Any business that can demonstrate it has embraced the concept of local sourcing and trading is welcome to enter this category.

Businesses should showcase local sourcing of raw materials, supplies and products where appropriate, employment of a local workforce and contributing positively to the local economy.

Torwood Garden Centre and Canada Wood Kitchen and Bar have been past winners of this award.

The complete list of award categories is:

*SME Business of the Year

*Large Business of the Year

*New Business of the Year

*Independent Business of the Year

*Business Growth Award

*Leisure/Retail Business of the Year

*Digital/Technology Development Award

*Employer of the Year

*Company CSR Initiative of the Year

*Entrepreneur of the Year

*Apprentice of the Year

*Overall Business of the Year.

For full details and to enter visit www.falkirkbusinessawards.co.uk/.

More information can be obtained by emailing scotland.events@jpimedia.co.uk.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, September 27 at 5pm.

Details on how to obtain tickets for the event will be released nearer the time.