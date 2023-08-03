News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings

Wilko at risk of collapse and could be lost to Falkirk town centre

Homeware retailer Wilko has warned that it is at risk of collapse due to mounting cost pressures.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 12:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 12:41 BST

The privately-owned company said it had filed a "notice of intention" to appoint administrators after failing to find enough investment.

Wilko employs around 12,000 people across 400 UK stores – including one in Falkirk’s High Street – and is well-known for its value furnishings and accessories.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chief executive Mark Jackson said it would continue to talk with interested parties about options for the business.

The Falkirk store opened in 2007 in the premises once occupied by Woolworths before it ceased trading.

This is a breaking news story.

Related topics:WilkoFalkirkWoolworths