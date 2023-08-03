Wilko at risk of collapse and could be lost to Falkirk town centre
Homeware retailer Wilko has warned that it is at risk of collapse due to mounting cost pressures.
The privately-owned company said it had filed a "notice of intention" to appoint administrators after failing to find enough investment.
Wilko employs around 12,000 people across 400 UK stores – including one in Falkirk’s High Street – and is well-known for its value furnishings and accessories.
Chief executive Mark Jackson said it would continue to talk with interested parties about options for the business.
The Falkirk store opened in 2007 in the premises once occupied by Woolworths before it ceased trading.
This is a breaking news story.