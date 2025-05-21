Widow of Falkirk businessman vows to carry on his expansion plans

The widow of a Falkirk restaurant owner is “determined to carry on” with her husband’s plans for the business, following his death, aged only 52.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohan Karki, owner of Mexican Tex Mex and Grill, had applied to Falkirk Council’s licensing board for permission to expand his restaurant on Graham’s Road from 35 covers to 50.

In February, Mr Karki had tried to attend a meeting of the board in February online, but technical difficulties meant he was not able get connected and the matter was continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, at a board meeting the following month, members heard that he had sadly passed away.

The Tex Mex Bar & Grill in Falkirk wanted to increase the number of covers it had. Pic: Contributed

On Wednesday, the board members heard that his wife has now taken over the running of Mr Karki’s businesses and she intends to carry on the expansion that he had hoped to see.

Gordon Emslie, representing Mrs Karki, told the board: “The change is to accommodate the growing number of customers that frequent the premises which is a really positive sign at a testing time for hospitality generally in Falkirk.

“Mrs Karki is on a very steep learning curve to manage the three businesses her husband ran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She had limited involvement in the day to day operations, however, I’m glad to report that with the support of her family, Mrs Karki is determined to carry on the growing of the business in the manner her husband would have done.”

Mr Emslie said that Mrs Karki wanted to thank Falkirk Council’s licensing team for their assistance at a very difficult time for her.

The application to extend the number of covers was unanimously approved by councillors.

Mr Karki was a former vice president of the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA), United Kingdom (UK) and an active member of Forth Valley Nepalese Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tribute in Nepali newspaper, Nepal Khabar, said he had made significant contributions to various charities and appeals over the years.

It added: “He was popular among the Nepali community in the UK for his straightforwardness, helpful nature, and active involvement.”

Last year, the Mexican Tex-Mex Bar and Grill was named as Mexican Restaurant of the Year in the Scottish Restaurant Awards.