The first whisky made in the Falkirk area for over 30 years will go to auction later this week.

Falkirk Distillery has revived a strong lowland tradition with its single malt produced at its premises in Scotland’s industrial heartland.

Its unpeated malt whisky has been aged for three years and one day in the traditional dunnage style warehouse located between Polmont and Grangemouth.

The first release of 640 limited edition bottles is the fruition of one man’s dream and years of hard work by the Stewart family to achieve their vision.

Fiona and George Stewart raise a glass to the first bottled release of Falkirk Distillery's whisky going to auction this week with public sale from January.

George Stewart had the concept to set up the family-owned distillery and once again create a whisky made in Falkirk, while daughter Fiona worked alongside him to help achieve that dream.

The distillery was built around the meticulously renovated copper stills and mash tun from the once great but now mothballed Caperdonich Distillery on Speyside. These Speyside copper stills, bring a unique character to the whisky, marrying the charm of Speyside stills with that of purest lowland spring water.

The label on the distinctive bottle also tells of the family’s dream, stating: “Where heritage unwinds, tradition finds, in every sip that binds.”

Founder George Stewart said: “I often wondered if it was a dream or a dram too many but now I can say the dream of a dram has now been realised’.”

One of the first bottles of Falkirk Distillery whisky going to auction this week. Pic: Contributed

His daughter and co-founder Fiona Stewart, added: “To say that I am proud of what we have achieved is an understatement, this has been a Herculean task.”

To mark the special occasion, Falkirk Distillery has revealed that the first 100 bottles of its inaugural release will be exclusively available at online auction by Perthshire-based company, and global market leaders, Whisky Auctioneer later this week.

The whisky will then go on general sale from January 10, 2024 via the distillery’s website.

Bottled at 52% abv, non-chill filtered and free from artificial colouring, each bottle is presented in a bespoke gift box and individually numbered making your bottle extra unique.