Whisky firm looks to extend Grangemouth premises to create 'lorry parking area'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whyte and Mackay lodged an application with Falkirk Council on September 6, which was subsequently validated on September 24, to extend concrete hardstanding at its South Lumley Street, Grangemouth premises to form a “lorry parking area” and construct an “open sided fork lift truck canopy”.

Online planning documents state the existing 4500m2 area is entirely a “hard standing impermeable concrete yard” and the proposal is looking to discharge the surface water into the existing drainage system located to the north of the site.