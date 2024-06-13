What's the plan man?: Union bosses want to hear how Scottish Government will safeguard Grangemouth oil refinery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Unite the union is demanding to see detail plans on how the Scottish Government is going to “secure a future” for Grangemouth’s under threat oil refinery.

First Minister John Swinney stated on social media he “cannot allow things to happen that are going to be damaging to Scotland” and added the Grangemouth complex is “absolutely fundamental” to the Scottish economy, and that he would work with Unite and Petroineos to “secure a future”.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “If they cannot allow damage to Scotland, why on earth has it taken the Scottish Government eight months to even talk about a plan to secure the future of the Grangemouth oil refinery and the jobs of people who work there?

"Grangemouth is ‘absolutely fundamental’ to the Scottish economy. Unite’s message to politicians since November has been to work with us to develop a plan which can protect jobs, but we still have not seen one.

Unite wants to hear what exactly the Scottish Government plans to do to safeguard the future of Grangemouth oil refinery(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"The Scottish Government has failed to act and make no mistake, Unite will always hold politicians to account for their failures to protect workers.”

Last November Petroineos revealed it plans to begin transitioning its refining operations in 2025. Under the proposals, the Grangemouth complex would then transition to primarily operate as an import and export oil terminal facility.

Unite represents the 500 Petroineos oil refinery workers, and thousands more in the wider supply chain and has repeatedly criticised the Scottish and UK governments for their failure to support the Petroineos workers, and to bring forward proposals which can safeguard the future of the oil refinery and the wider Grangemouth complex.

Derek Thomson, Unite Scottish secretary, said: “The governments at Holyrood and Westminster have been posted missing when it comes to supporting the Grangemouth oil refinery workers.

“The lack of political support has been baffling given that the refinery and the wider Grangemouth complex is of enormous strategic importance to the Scottish economy and energy security.

“All major political parties in the Scottish Parliament have now supported an extension of the oil refinery’s operations and agree that any just transition must be properly managed and involve the workforce.