Westport Vets fundraising and donations for Pets in Need

Carena Schmid RVN at Westport Vets 'Fun For £5' Stall at the Deacons Court Spring Fair 2022.

Other items donated included collars, dog jumpers and jackets, harnesses, a large dog crate and selection of cat carriers. Money was raised for pets by having stalls at the Linlithgow Deacons Court Spring Fair in May and at the Linlithgow Round Table Fun Day in June.

Pets in Need is a voluntary organisation who provide pet food and pet items to owners who are struggling in financially difficult times.

Pauleen Allen at Pets in Need said: "Pets in need started from one of my dreams. During Covid there was so much help out there for people but nothing for the pets so I decided that I would do something for the animals. I started it out of my own pocket and I fed the pets of people who were struggling.

"All people have to do is contact our page or come to our shop and tell us what support is needed and we give what is needed and if we don’t have it in stock we go and buy it. We have also helped people pay a small amount straight to the vets in unfortunate circumstances.”

Pets in Need is a small organisation Westport Vets have been working closely with this year. They also transported all of the donations Westport recieved in its Ukraine Pets Appeal in March.

Carena Schmid RVN at Westport Vets said: "We would like to express a heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped us raise money by purchasing items at our stalls and for the additional donations we recieved from our amazing clients. We are continuing to support Pets in Need and their work with Ukraine and will keep our social media pages and clients updated with future appeals.

"We are in complete awe of the incredible work Pets in Need are endlessly doing. Volunteering not only their time but also offering a warm welcome, listening ear and a safe place to anyone in need - be it human or animal. A monumentous mission of kindness. Amazing."