Westport Veterinary Clinic are the first vet in the UK to take part in The Bassinet Project

The Bassinet Project “For a compassionate and respectful goodbye” has been organised and commissioned by ‘Holly’s Hugs’, a not-for-profit organisation based in Edinburgh.

On Thursday 10th April, Lesley Winton who runs Holly's Hugs, attended Westport Veterinary Clinic in Linlithgow to present the practice with a custom-made bassinet. The bassinet has been specially designed to provide a more peaceful method of transporting an animal out of an owner's home after their beloved pet has made their final journey.

Westport Veterinary Clinic Owner and Senior Veterinary Surgeon, Stuart McMorrow, says:

"We are trialing a basket that is suitable for small dogs and cats and are hoping to have ones in the future for all sizes of our patients. It will be a much nicer way for us to show the respect our patients deserve when it comes to the end of their time with us."

Lesley Winton with the Bassinet

The design went through many stages to incorporate design features for use, ensuring that the handle placement was made to ensure the veterinary team can easily carry it - be it one person or two. It has been lined with washable waterproof layered blankets, has a small pillow for pets to rest their heads on, and a beautifully handmade crochet blanket cover. Finished with a single red rose, and a small sign above the pet pillow which reads ‘Forever Loved’.

Lesley Winton says: “The first design of the Bassinet will be suitable for small animals, so I am now looking to create one double the size for larger animals. I very much hope that as many Veterinary Practices in Scotland and the UK as possible will invest in one of these bassinets to help their clients cope with one of the hardest days of their lives. The bassinets are also especially designed to be easier to carry, which minimises strain on the veterinary team's backs, helping keep everyone safe and injury free, especially when moving large animals.”

The Bassinet project is run by Holly's Hugs, an organisation close to Lesley's heart.

Lesley says: “I set up Holly’s Hugs in memory of my beloved rescue dog Holly, who died in 2013. She came into my life when I was going through a particularly difficult time and there is no doubt, she gave me a reason to go on. Losing her was one of the most devastating things I’ve ever had to go through. Holly’s Hugs helps raise money for dogs in need and helps raise awareness of how hard losing or being separated from a companion animal can be and how important it is that people are compassionate towards this type of bereavement.”

The custom-made bassinet for cats and small dogs

What inspired Holly's Hugs to launch the bassinet project?

Lesley Winton says: “Having to make the decision to let our beloved animals go is one of the hardest things we will ever do as animal lovers. If our pet is put to sleep at home, it may provide us with a little comfort and be less distressing for our much loved animal companion. However, sadly, the reality is, after euthanasia, the animal’s body still has to be removed from the home. This can be where great compassion and sensitivity is required and if a situation occurs where the pet’s body is put in a body bag in front of their owner or carried out slumped in the vet’s arms, this can be an incredibly distressing last image for the human, as their adored pet leaves their home for the last time - making a torturous goodbye a lot more traumatic.”

“Following a trip to America a few years ago, I became aware of a lovely method that some veterinary practices use, which involved the use of a bassinet or basket for removal of the animal’s body in a far less visually distressing way. I wanted to create something similar that we could roll out here so contacted a local Scottish basket maker and asked if they could create a bespoke basket for this purpose and this they did within a matter of months. With the addition of the hand knitted diamond pattern blanket - to reflect the fact our pets are precious gems - the small pillow, and the little red rose and ‘Forever Loved’ final touches, it is hoped that the owner’s final vision of their darling companion will be akin to them having been tucked up in a lovely cosy bed for a special sleep. I really hope the introduction of the bassinet will help make the saddest day in a pet owner’s life, just that little bit easier through treating the animal’s body with the utmost respect.”

The custom-made bassinet for cats and small dogs

Westport Veterinary Clinic Owner and Senior Veterinary Surgeon Stuart McMorrow with Lesley Winton at Westport Veterinary Clinic Linlithgow

Lesley is an advocate in pet bereavement and is currently establishing ‘Compassion Allways, Pet Bereavement Consultancy’. Lesley says: “Having worked in the voluntary sector for 40 years, much of it in the field of animal welfare and the importance of the human-animal bond, I have always had a really keen interest in the issue of Pet Loss and Bereavement and how this is so very often a trivialised and disenfranchised loss. Research has shown that losing a companion animal can hurt as much as losing a human, sometimes more so and I am passionate about helping raise awareness of this area of grief and its devastating impact.”

“In order to do this, I have established the Compassion Allways Pet Bereavement Consultancy, through which I aim to provide support to other veterinary practices, employers and businesses, teachers and schools, social workers and carers how they can best provide a compassionate and understanding environment for anyone in their care going through the loss or enforced separation from a much loved companion animal. There are simple and effective ways this devastating time for a grieving pet owner can be made a little easier as they work through their grief.”

Westport Veterinary Clinic Owner and Senior Veterinary Surgeon, Stuart McMorrow, says:

“We pass our thanks to Lesley for choosing Westport Vets to be the first UK Veterinary Practice to trial the bassinet. As we offer our clients the option to have home visits for euthanasia appointments, this will help to support clients in making their pets final journeys as dignified and respectful as we can. We try to make the process as comfortable and stress-free as we can for the animal, and for their owners.”

‘Compassion Allways, Pet Bereavement Consultancy’ can provide talks, presentations, workshops and CPD to assist with dealing with companion animal grief and the complexities that surround it. For further information contact Lesley Winton on 07904 733 137.

