We're donatin' it: McDonald's restaurants gift £30,000 to good cause in Falkirk
The funds for the Falkirk Foundation were raised by the new McDonald’s in the Community Foundation, which utilises proceeds from the 10p carrier bag charge across Scotland.
The Falkirk Foundation provides a selection of events to improve the lives of those in the local community through physical activity and education, creating bespoke programmes to ensure it caters to all and no one is left behind.
The McDonald’s funding will assist with its latest initiative using football to tackle poor school attendance and educational achievement with students in S3, S4 and S5 year groups.
McDonald’s franchisee Elliot Jardine, who owns and operates the restaurant in Falkirk, said: “Supporting our local community is of upmost importance to my team and me, which is why I was so pleased to see the McDonald’s in the Community Foundation officially launch this year.
"It means that each restaurant group can make meaningful contributions to charities in the communities that we operate in. The Falkirk Foundation is doing fantastic
work in the local community and we are delighted to be able to support them in this way.
"This latest initiative is of particular interest as keeping this age group engaged in education can be challenging however it’s important we support youngsters so they can flourish.
"We look forward to working with the Falkirk Foundation in the future.”
Derek Allison, Chief Executive of the Falkirk Foundation, said: “We’re so grateful to McDonald’s and Elliot Jardine and his team for this generous contribution – the funds will go a long way in helping the people in our community.
"The popularity of our services has led to us growing our team to ensure we can cater to more people in our local area. This funding will assist with us building new programmes and ensuring we can continue our vital work supporting youngsters with a wide variety of programmes. We look forward to continuing our partnership with
McDonald’s and supporting the local community together.”
To date, the proceeds from the 10p carrier bag charge across Scotland McDonald’s restaurants, has been donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities UK. Donations totalled £3.9 million by 2021 which went towards building the brand new RMHC House in Edinburgh.