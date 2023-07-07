News you can trust since 1845
Webhelp relaunch Larbert office with help of Falkirk FC

Staff at a Larbert business threw open the doors to their newly refurbished office and invited members of the community to join them in a celebration.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 7th Jul 2023, 14:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 16:19 BST

Webhelp, the global customer engagement company, is based at Central Business Park and guests at their event included visitors from Scottish Enterprise, Job Centre Plus, Skills Development Scotland, Career Ready, Falkirk Foundation and Falkirk Football Club.

The company’s UK CEO, Ben Faes, paid tribute to his Larbert colleagues and those from across the local community who helped revamp the site. Webhelp set up its Larbert base over 14 years ago and continues to offer career opportunities to local people.

Thanking Signs Express, Careys Contractors and those who supported creating the new look workplace, Ben said: “Our local management team and I are so proud of our Larbert people and look forward to seeing them flourish in their new environment. We know people want choice in terms of where they work, whether that’s at home, in an office or a combination of the two, which is why we’ve invested in refurbishing our site. I want to ensure our colleagues get the most out of their on-site experience, whether they work there every day or for a few days at a time, and feel part of our community. That starts with this outstanding work environment created by local people, for local people.”

Webhelp staff outside their newly refurbished Larbert premises. Pic: ContributedWebhelp staff outside their newly refurbished Larbert premises. Pic: Contributed
Webhelp staff outside their newly refurbished Larbert premises. Pic: Contributed
Following a tour of the site guests enjoyed lunch before joining in some sports day fun. This included a kick about with Falkirk FC midfielder Aidan Nesbitt with Webhelp having sponsored the team for over ten years. Jamie Swinney, CEO of Falkirk FC said: “We were delighted to invited to Webhelp to take part in the event. There is a long-standing relationship between Webhelp and Falkirk FC, so it was great to meet the team and enjoy the occasion.”

During the event Ben spoke about the increasing climate and environmental challenges for businesses and of Webhelp’s Greenhelp programme, which is focussed on creating a low carbon, energy efficient business, adding: “At Larbert we’re reducing our energy consumption by closely monitoring our usage and using 100 per centLED lighting and controls to manage PC power, heating and cooling systems.”

Find out more about Webhelp, including opportunities to join the Larbert team, here

Some of the Webhelp staff and Falkirk FC footballer Aidan Nesbitt inside the newly refurbished offices at Central Business Park. Pic: ContributedSome of the Webhelp staff and Falkirk FC footballer Aidan Nesbitt inside the newly refurbished offices at Central Business Park. Pic: Contributed
Some of the Webhelp staff and Falkirk FC footballer Aidan Nesbitt inside the newly refurbished offices at Central Business Park. Pic: Contributed
