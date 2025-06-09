Wax on or wax off?: Planners decide if Grangemouth beauty salon can stay in place

A local business owner had been biting their nails waiting to see if planners would allow a beauty salon to remain in place.

Russell Martin lodged a retrospective application with Falkirk Council on April 24, which was validated on May 12, looking for permission to keep the beauty salon which had been constructed at 1 Haig Street, Grangemouth.

Thankfully planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Friday, June 6 for the facility to remain in place.

Earlier in the year another local business got ahead of itself when it created a beauty salon on a property without planning permission

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Alan Webster lodged an application with Falkirk Council on January 14 looking to construct a building for use as a beauty therapy salon at 219 Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth.

That application was also retrospective – meaning the work has already been carried out on the development.

On March 21, planning officers acting under delegated powers also granted permission for that facility to remain.

