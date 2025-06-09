Wax on or wax off?: Planners decide if Grangemouth beauty salon can stay in place

By James Trimble
Published 9th Jun 2025, 12:56 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 12:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A local business owner had been biting their nails waiting to see if planners would allow a beauty salon to remain in place.

Russell Martin lodged a retrospective application with Falkirk Council on April 24, which was validated on May 12, looking for permission to keep the beauty salon which had been constructed at 1 Haig Street, Grangemouth.

Thankfully planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Friday, June 6 for the facility to remain in place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Earlier in the year another local business got ahead of itself when it created a beauty salon on a property without planning permission

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Alan Webster lodged an application with Falkirk Council on January 14 looking to construct a building for use as a beauty therapy salon at 219 Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth.

That application was also retrospective – meaning the work has already been carried out on the development.

On March 21, planning officers acting under delegated powers also granted permission for that facility to remain.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:GrangemouthFalkirk CouncilRussell Martin

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice