Waste firm looking for permission to keep new storage facility in the Falkirk area
Plans have been submitted to Falkirk Council by a waste firm looking for permission to keep a facility it recently constructed.
FCC Environment UK Limited lodged a retrospective application with the local authority on Wednesday, May 1 looking for the green light to keep the storage of distribution class building and portable buildings it put up on land to the west of Carron Works, Stenhouse Road, Carron.
The application is listed to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.
