Warming down: Falkirk gym announces closure due to 'decline' and imminent demolition of shopping centre

A town centre gym has apologised to members after making the difficult decision to permanently close its facility later this month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In an online post Xercise4less Falkirk, part of JD Gyms Group, stated it would be closing down its Callendar Square Shopping Centre premises for good just before

Christmas.

The gym stated: “Due to the ongoing decline and closure of the Callendar Square Shopping Centre, we are really sorry to tell you Xercise4Less Falkirk will be closing permanently on Sunday, December 17 at 8pm.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Xercise4Less Falkirk will be closing down for good later this month (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We really didn't want to close but it is out of our control."

News of the closure comes as Falkirk Council announced it expects to complete the purchase of Callendar Square Shopping Centre in January 2024, with demolition beginning the following month.

The site should be cleared by May 2025 with a two-year construction project due to begin in the summer of 2025.

Xercise4Less said members can keep their fitness regime going as their memberships will be automatically transferred to JD Gyms and upgraded to the PLUS+ multi-site option giving them access to 10 gyms in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The online statement added: “To thank you for your support, we will freeze your Direct Debit in December, and you will pay nothing until January, giving you a month

free, so you can try out all the JD Gyms clubs across Scotland."

“From January, your membership will continue, no contract, and you'll see your Direct Debit go out to JD Gyms. If you do not wish to be a member at JD Gyms, please

cancel your Direct Debit with your bank.”