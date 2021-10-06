Volunteer to help Falkirk Tesco's Christmas charity food appeal

The Trussell Trust, which provides emergency food parcels to people in crisis, and FareShare, which provides food to thousands of frontline charities and community groups, are seeking volunteers to help during this year’s Tesco Food Collection.

The collection will take place in local stores from November 18-20.

Tesco will top up the donations with a 20% cash donation.

A Tesco volunteer holding a shopping list guide for donations at the launch of the Tesco Food Collection

Lynne Collie, Service Manager at Cyrenians FareShare Central and South East Scotland said: “With many people still feeling the effects of the pandemic, and, with the huge increase in heating bills and living costs, we know that there will be many people turning to their local grassroots organisations for support.

“We would be hugely grateful to anyone who is able to volunteer to encourage more shoppers to donate much-needed food.”

To volunteer, sign up via FareShare: https://fareshare.org.uk/foodcollection/

