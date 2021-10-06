Volunteer to help Falkirk Tesco's Christmas charity food appeal
Kind-hearted people in Falkirk are being urged to join an army of volunteers needed to collect food for charities feeding people in their local community this Christmas.
The Trussell Trust, which provides emergency food parcels to people in crisis, and FareShare, which provides food to thousands of frontline charities and community groups, are seeking volunteers to help during this year’s Tesco Food Collection.
The collection will take place in local stores from November 18-20.
Tesco will top up the donations with a 20% cash donation.
Lynne Collie, Service Manager at Cyrenians FareShare Central and South East Scotland said: “With many people still feeling the effects of the pandemic, and, with the huge increase in heating bills and living costs, we know that there will be many people turning to their local grassroots organisations for support.
“We would be hugely grateful to anyone who is able to volunteer to encourage more shoppers to donate much-needed food.”
To volunteer, sign up via FareShare: https://fareshare.org.uk/foodcollection/