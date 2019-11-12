VisitScotland chief stops by The Kelpies to learn about plans for site

The head of the country’s national tourism agency brought his annual listening tour to a close by stopping off at The Kelpies.

VisitScotland chief executive Malcolm Roughead spent time at The Helix Park in Falkirk to hear how its operators, Falkirk Community Trust, plan to maintain the site’s five-star Quality Assurance Award.

Other topics up for discussion included the Year of Coasts and Waters 2020.

Mr Roughead began his tour of Forth Valley by meeting with representatives from the area’s Chamber of Commerce.

Joined by VisitScotland regional director Neil Christison, he then made his way to the Stirling iCentre to catch up with its visitor services advisors before meeting with Stirling Council officials to discuss the tourism opportunities of the upcoming Stirling City Deal.

During a stop at the Inglewood House Hotel and Spa in Alloa, Mr Roughead discussed the accommodation’s success with co-owner, and Discover Clackmannanshire chairman, Steven Campbell.

The tour moved on to the Japanese Garden at Cowden in Clackmannanshire where the guests heard about plans to improve the visitor experience with a new tea house.

After proceedings culminated at The Kelpies, Mr Roughead said: “It was great to discuss more plans for tourism investment across the entire region with some key industry players.

“These should help us could continue to capitalise on the wealth of opportunities in Forth Valley and maximise the impact on the visitor economy.”