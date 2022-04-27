Virtual travel trade event promotes Falkirk to the world

Discover Scotland: Reconnect 2022 is part of VisitScotland’s activity to rebuild international tourism demand, as well as supporting the country’s ambitions to be a leading destination for responsible tourism.

A number of tourism businesses and organisations from the Forth Valley area, including Scottish Canals and Falkirk Council, showcased their offerings at the event.

In all, 324 Scottish businesses engaged with 298 international tour operators and travel agents from 21 global markets at the three-day online event earlier this month.

The Kelpies are one of Falkirk's most popular attractions for tourists to visit

Over 4000 meetings were facilitated on the virtual platform through one-to-one meetings, highlighting the best of Scotland’s responsible tourism products.

VisitScotland stated inbound travel accounts for a fifth of all visitors to Scotland, but provides more than 40 per cent of the overall spending.

The country's key international markets – according to spend pre-pandemic – were USA, Germany, Australia, China and France.

VisitScotland regional director Neil Christison said: “Domestic visitors have been driving the recovery following the impact of COVID-19, but the return of our international visitors is a major step towards the responsible recovery of Scottish tourism.

“Discover Scotland 2022 enables Scottish businesses to connect with key buyers from around the globe to help attract visitors, from near and far, to help rebuild Scotland’s valuable tourism industry.

"We look forward to sharing our stunning landscapes, history, culture and warm welcome with visitors this summer and beyond.”

One recent visitor to the area, Steve Turnbull, enjoyed it so much he felt compelled to contact The Falkirk Herald.

He said: “My wife and my in-laws are visiting Falkirk and loving the area. I’m pleased we finally got to revisit as we had always wanted to see the Falkirk Wheel, which is an amazing piece of engineering.