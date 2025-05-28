Vet group hope horse breeders will flock to new facility near Falkirk village

A new purpose-built facility to support horse breeders from all over Scotland and the North of England is now open for business in Maddiston.

Operated by Clyde Vet Group, the new unit located in the village’s rural Bowhouse area provides care for mares brought to the facility by their owners requiring artificial insemination, embryo flush or infertility investigations.

The reproduction unit boasts large loose boxes, five paddocks, stocks and even a laboratory.

It will also allow proper and correct technique and timings for insemination, which cannot be performed best as an “on-the-road” service.

Stud vet Natalie Hind and nursing assistant Kerri Brylka with a VIP guest at the new facility (Picture: Submitted)

Clyde Vets senior stud vet Natalie Hind said: “We are very excited to be able to expand our reproductive services with the opening of Clyde Veterinary Group Bowhouse.

"Being able to design a facility specifically catering for the management of mares and foals will allow us to increase efficiency and maximise the services available in one place.

“Hopefully the facility will help those clients who would prefer to drop mares with us for the duration of their breeding work, come from outside our client catchment area, or own mares requiring more in-depth reproductive management.

“The reproduction unit is a facility that has been sorely missing in central Scotland. It allows us to support clients without access to these services in their own areas, whether that might be for scanning of mares to best place them in their cycles, pregnancy diagnosis, or flushing embryos to be shipped to recipient mares elsewhere in the country.”

Natalie, an advanced practitioner in equine stud medicine, has worked all over the world in the field of thoroughbred and assisted equine reproduction, embryo transfer and other emerging techniques.

