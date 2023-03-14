Verdict is in on new Falkirk office: Location will allow law firm to build on already successful practice

Lesley Anderson Law is now open for business in Tudor House, 25 Vicar Street, after moving down from its original base in nearby Manse Place earlier this month.

Bonnybridge born solicitor advocate and long time Russel + Aitken employee Lesley Anderson decided to go it alone in 2019 with her own firm and now, after three successful years in Manse Place, things are moving onwards and upwards once again.

Former Denny High School pupil Lesley said: "We look forward to welcoming clients and colleagues to our new home. The premises have been extensively refurbished using local suppliers, to allow us to extend our services and build our team, again recruiting in the local area.”

Lesley Anderson has moved her law firm to a new location in Falkirk town centre

The firm lodged an application with Falkirk on February 14 last year to change the use of the premises at 25 Vicar Street from a shop – a former hair salon – to a law office and council planners granted permission on on April 19.

When Lesley Anderson Law first opened its doors in 2019, it was a big change for Lesley.

At the time she said: “It’s meant working really long hours, but I did that before anyway. It’s certainly a big learning curve, but I can’t think of anything that’s not gone well for us.”

And that trend is continuing with the new premises where the firm continues to specialise in family and child law, which can involve guardianship, pre-nuptial and cohabitation agreements and also covers other areas of legal business including leasing and debt recovery.