Vacant Grangemouth town centre shop gets the nod to become takeaway
Kartar Singh Barhaya lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council on December 7 last year to change the use of the premises at 12 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth – formerly the Original 99p Shop – to form a flat and a hot food takeaway.
Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission on Friday, February 9.
According to the online planning documents the hot food takeaway will be located on the ground floor, while a first floor flat will be created at the rear of the premises.
The proposals do not create any additional floorspace within the premises, but do include the construction of an internal partition, new window and door openings and the installation of a flue.
The council received one objection to the application, which stated there were “too many hot food outlets already located in the area”.