News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Vacant Grangemouth town centre shop gets the nod to become takeaway

A long vacant shop is now set to become a hot food takeaway despite complaints the town centre is already served by enough similar businesses.
By James Trimble
Published 12th Feb 2024, 12:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Kartar Singh Barhaya lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council on December 7 last year to change the use of the premises at 12 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth – formerly the Original 99p Shop – to form a flat and a hot food takeaway.

Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission on Friday, February 9.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the online planning documents the hot food takeaway will be located on the ground floor, while a first floor flat will be created at the rear of the premises.

The application had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The application had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The application had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The proposals do not create any additional floorspace within the premises, but do include the construction of an internal partition, new window and door openings and the installation of a flue.

The council received one objection to the application, which stated there were “too many hot food outlets already located in the area”.

Related topics:GrangemouthFalkirk Council