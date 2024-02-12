Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kartar Singh Barhaya lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council on December 7 last year to change the use of the premises at 12 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth – formerly the Original 99p Shop – to form a flat and a hot food takeaway.

Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission on Friday, February 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the online planning documents the hot food takeaway will be located on the ground floor, while a first floor flat will be created at the rear of the premises.

The application had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The proposals do not create any additional floorspace within the premises, but do include the construction of an internal partition, new window and door openings and the installation of a flue.